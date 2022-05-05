Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares gained on Thursday morning after the company edged out earnings estimates for the first quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-headquartered chain beat EPS estimates by just one cent while revenue moved beyond expectations by just $2.31 million. Overall comparable sales rose 1.6%, led by a 2.8% gain in North American franchised restaurants. The total growth marked a 25.4% jump from the prior year.

Moving forward, the company raised its restaurant growth outlook for the full year for up to 320 net new units and projected growth to 6% to 8% annually for fiscal 2023 through 2025.

“Last quarter we maintained our development momentum with strong new restaurant openings and significantly expanded and strengthened our pipeline with major new deals,” CEO Rob Lynch said. “With system-wide momentum, sustained comparable sales outperformance and accelerating unit growth, Papa Johns (PZZA) is well-positioned and executing, regardless of the short-term macroeconomic environment, to continue delivering on its long-term potential and growth goals.”

That positioning promoted a 5% gain just after Thursday's market open. That execution has apparently overshadowed any concern about a $32.4 million drop in operating income from 2021 amidst inflationary pressures and expected volatility in pricing moving forward.

Elsewhere, management updated its shareholder return plans. Approximately $369.1 million remains available under the authorized share repurchase program following the purchase of 223,000 shares in the first quarter.

