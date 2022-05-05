Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) -2.7% pre-market Thursday after Q1 adjusted earnings beat estimates but GAAP earnings fell as higher natural gas costs offset increased revenue from its utilities.

Q1 net income fell to $612M, or $1.93/share, from $874M, or $2.87/share, in the year-earlier, while revenues rose 17% Y/Y to $3.82B from $3.26B a year ago.

Sempra (SRE) said natural gas costs more than doubled in the quarter to $802M from $349M in the same period last year.

The company expects the $1.79B sale of a 10% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority should close in Q2.

For FY 2022, Sempra (SRE) issued reduced guidance for EPS of $8.10-$8.20 from $8.10-$8.70, below $8.52 analyst consensus estimate; the company reaffirms FY 2023 guidance of $8.60-$9.20 EPS, in line with $8.97 consensus.

Sempra's (SRE) price return has increased 24% YTD and 19% during the past year.