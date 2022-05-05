Reviv3 Procare acquires AXIL & Associated Brands for $33M

May 05, 2022 9:31 AM ETReviv3 Procare Company (RVIV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Reviv3 Procare (OTCQB:RVIV) to acquire substantially all the assets of AXIL & Associated Brands for ~$33M in a combination of common and preferred stock.
  • AXIL & Associated Brands is a provider of hearing protection and enhancement products.
  • Closing is anticipated to occur within the next 90 days.
  • "This transaction marks a significant opportunity for expansion of our product offering and revenue profile. AXIL's product portfolio and sales channels open up additional growth potential and allow us to substantially enhance our cash flow generation capabilities. We are delighted to welcome the Axil team to Reviv3 and continue to build value for our customers and shareholders." said Jeff Toghraie, CEO and Chairman.
