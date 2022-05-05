Turning Point licenses gastrointestinal cancers candidate from Lanova Medicines
May 05, 2022 9:43 AM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has licensed LM-302 from LaNova Medicines, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that could potentially treat gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and pancreatic cancer.
- LM-302, which will now be known as PX-4589, is in phase 1.
- PX-7589 targets Claudin18.2, a protein expressed in many gastrointestinal cancers.
- Terms of the deal call for LaNova to receive a $25M upfront payment. The company is also eligible for up to an additional $195M in milestone payments, as well as sales royalties. Both companies may also work on up to three additional ADC targets.
- In March, Turning Point (TPTX) saw its chief scientific officer resign.