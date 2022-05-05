Silicon Motion Technology Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.72 beats by $0.18, revenue of $242M beats by $2.54M
May 05, 2022 9:33 AM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)MXLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Silicon Motion Technology press release (NASDAQ:SIMO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.72 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $242M (+32.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.54M.
- “We are increasingly confident and optimistic about our growth prospects as our pipeline of OEM projects, customers, end-markets and sales commitments continued to expand,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "We expect that our PCIe Gen4 SSD controller ramp this year will be very robust, in parallel with our rapid UFS+eMMC controller market share gains—as our share-of-wallet at customers increases and our customers broaden their market presence. Additionally, we believe that we are paving a solid foundation into the automotive market and are on-track to launch our PCIe Gen 5 enterprise-grade SSD controllers later this year.”
- Earlier on Thursday May 5, 2022, MaxLinear (MXL) confirmed the deal to purchase Silicon Motion (SIMO) for about $3.8B.