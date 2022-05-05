Core Scientific reports increase in average daily bitcoin production

May 05, 2022 9:35 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) reported production of 1,121 bitcoins in April from its self-mining operations which leads to an average of 37.4 bitcoins per day (vs. 36.9 in March).
  • As of Apr. 30, 2022, the company held 9,618 bitcoins produced from operations.
  • As of April month end, Core Scientific operated its own fleet of 85K+ bitcoin miners, producing 8.9 EH/s.
  • "We expanded both our self-mining and hosting businesses in the month of April, producing 1,121 bitcoins for our own account and operating 8.1 EH/s for our hosting customers.
