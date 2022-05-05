CleanSpark mined 313 bitcoins in April, a decline of 1.6% from prior month

May 05, 2022 9:36 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) has mined 313 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in April, down slightly from 318 in March, according to the company's monthly production and operations update Thursday.
  • Still, its bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings totaled 448 as of April 30, compared with 420 at March 31.
  • Deployed fleet of more than 24K bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines with a total hashrate of 2.4 exahash per second, up from over 23K miners with a hashrate of 2.3 EH/s at the end of March.
  • The company sold 285 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in April at an average price of approximately $41,764 per token. The proceeds, which were primarily used for growth capital expenditures at its Norcross facility, totaled ~$11.9M.
  • Daily BTC production of 10.75 in April vs. 10.57 in the prior month.
  • Towards the end of April, CleanSpark received financing of $35M from Trinity Capital.
