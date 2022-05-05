Gerdau reports Q1 results
May 05, 2022 9:38 AM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gerdau press release (NYSE:GGB): Q1 Revenue of R$20.33B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- In 1Q22, crude steel production increased in relation to 4Q21 and 1Q21.
- Gerdau’s production capacity utilization rate of 75% in the quarter reflects the seasonally weaker period, especially in the domestic market of the Brazil BD.
- The volume sold in Gerdau’s main business operations had a slight decrease compared to 4Q21 and was in line with 1Q21.
- Free cash flow in 1Q22 was positive R$3.0B, which marks the eighth straight quarter in which the Company has delivered positive free cash flow.
- The outlook for 2022 is for higher growth that in last two years in Gerdau’s main markets, that are heavy vehicles, distribution and oil and gas, as well as for gradual improvement in the supply of semiconductors for light vehicles, a gradual cooling off is expected throughout the year.