eWorld Companies acquires stake in NFT Distribution Company
May 05, 2022 9:38 AM ETeWorld Companies, Inc. (EWRC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- eWorld Companies (OTCPK:EWRC) has acquired 10% ownership of NFT Distribution Company (NFTDC) for 50M shares of eWorld common stock and 2M shares of eWorld Series C Preferred stock.
- NFTDC forecasts $100M in revenue by the end of the year with eWorld Companies receiving 10% of all future revenue earned by NFT Distribution.
- NFTDC is negotiating terms for a reverse merger with a publicly traded company that is solely focused and centered on the creation and distribution of NFTs and under which eWorld would receive 10% ownership of NFT Distribution's restructured public entity.