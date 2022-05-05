High Liner Foods is cut at BMO Capital over inflation concerns

BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCPK:HLNFF) to a Market Perform rating after having the Canadian food processor set at Outperform.

Analyst Jonathan Lamers warned that commodity cost inflation has continued at record levels and expressed concerns that those headwinds will hit margins over the course of the year.

Global shipping challenges and lockdowns affecting seafood processors in China are also cited as risks for High Line Foods (OTCPK:HLNFF).

BMO thinks those issues could affect earnings results for an extended period and limit valuation expansion on the stock while they persist.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCPK:HLNFF) traded right at its 52-week low on Thursday.