Following a sharp selloff triggered by disappointing 1Q 2022 results, the ADRs of Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) continue to trade lower in the morning hours Thursday after H.C. Wainwright downgraded the maker of Vascepa cardiovascular therapy to Neutral from Buy.

Outlining reasons for his decision, the analyst Andrew S. Fein points to the revenue uncertainty in both U.S. and overseas due to generic competition in the U.S. and the early European expansion for Vascepa. Fein has lowered the price target for Amarin (AMRN) by as much as 70% to $3 from $10 per share.

Despite the first European reimbursement decision favoring Vazkepa in Sweden, “we believe further evidence of European expansion specifically driving revenue remains to be demonstrated,” the analyst wrote.

In addition, he notes that in the U.S., Vascepa program risks competition from three generic rivals indicated for triglycerides. “With the third generic entrant challenging Amarin's CV risk reduction and TG reduction positioning within the US market, domestic revenue has remained under ongoing threat,” the analyst added.

Due to the entry of the third generic entrant, the U.S. net product sales of the company dropped from the prior year period and the preceding quarter, Amarin (AMRN) Chief Executive Karim Mikhail acknowledged during the 1Q 2022 earnings call on Wednesday.