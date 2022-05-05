Vimeo stock hits near 3-month low as earnings disappoint
May 05, 2022 9:42 AM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock fell to a near 3-month low on Thursday after the video-sharing platform reported a wider loss in Q1.
- Q1 non-GAAP EPS was -$0.07, largely in-line with Street view, vs. $0.06 in Q1 2021.
- Adj. EBITDA loss was $10.4M vs. adj. EBITDA of $1.3M in Q1 2021, due to investments in product and go to market.
- Revenue grew 21.3% Y/Y to $108.4M, driven by a 6% increase in subscribers and 12% growth in ARPU.
- VMEO now has ~1.7M paying subscribers, about flat Q/Q, with over 8K paying Sales-Assisted Customers.
- Q1 free cash flow was -$27.3M vs. -$0.2M in Q1 of 2021.
- The company ended Q1 with $291.1M in cash and cash equivalents.
- VMEO expects Q2 revenue growth of 12-14% Y/Y, or $107.5M-109.4M. Consensus estimate is $109.32M.
- Q2 adj. EBITDA loss of $11M-13M, representing adj. EBITDA margin of roughly -11% at the midpoint of the guidance.
- VMEO expects 2022 adj. EBITDA loss of $25M-30M and GAAP operating loss of $93.2M-98.2M.
- Interim CEO Mark Kornfilt said VMEO is "still working through the impact of post-pandemic normalization".
- VMEO stock declined 45.6% YTD.