Virpax teams up with US Army Institute to develop pain therapy Probudur

May 05, 2022 9:45 AM ETVirpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) said it signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to evaluate the company's pain therapy Probudur.
  • Probudur is an injectable long-acting liposomal bupivacaine in a hydrogel formulation that is injected at the wound site.
  • The company said Probudur is being developed to reduce or eliminate the need for opioids after surgery in approved indications. In pre-clinical trials, Probudur has shown long duration pain control for at least 96 hours.
  • The company added that USAISR is the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) primary laboratory for developing solutions for trauma and critical care challenges in combat casualties.
  • “We are excited to announce this CRADA with the DOD as these military and government research collaborations are an integral part of our non-dilutive funding strategy,” said Virpax Chairman and CEO Anthony Mack.
