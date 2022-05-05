Graystone announces it's April Bitcoin mining results
May 05, 2022 9:48 AM ETThe Graystone Company, Inc. (GYST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graystone (OTCPK:GYST) has received ~0.39316133 bitcoin from its mining operations in April 2022 which was an increase of 39% from the 0.2897678 bitcoin generated in March 2022.
- The Co. is currently have ~2.4 bitcoin in holdings and additionally, revenues since Dec. 2021 have increased to over $0.4M.
- The Co. has mining equipment coming on-line in May and is planning on ordering additional units this month.
- "With our on-going strategic initiatives, I see enormous opportunities in front of us and building our new hosting facility is one of them. " said Anastasia Shishova, CEO of The Graystone Co.