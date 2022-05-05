Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO -1.0%) is being viewed favorably by MKM Partners with the firm launching coverage on the RV stock a Buy rating and price target of $79.

Analyst Scott Stember and team think Winnebago Industries (WGO) has demonstrated outperformance in comparison to other OEMs. The acquisitions of Grand Design RV and Barletta are also noted as supporting the growth story.

Crucially, MKM Partners pushed aside concerns about a pandemic letdown with the expectation that RV demand will be sticky.

Winnebago (WGO) is not due to report earnings until the middle part of June.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WGO is also flashing Buy.