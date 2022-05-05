Winnebago is called a post-pandemic winner by MKM Partners

May 05, 2022 9:50 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

detail of Winnebago Revel, camper van with off-road capabilities

marekuliasz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO -1.0%) is being viewed favorably by MKM Partners with the firm launching coverage on the RV stock a Buy rating and price target of $79.

Analyst Scott Stember and team think Winnebago Industries (WGO) has demonstrated outperformance in comparison to other OEMs. The acquisitions of Grand Design RV and Barletta are also noted as supporting the growth story.

Crucially, MKM Partners pushed aside concerns about a pandemic letdown with the expectation that RV demand will be sticky.

Winnebago (WGO) is not due to report earnings until the middle part of June.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WGO is also flashing Buy.

