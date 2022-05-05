Iris Energy reports 13% growth in April mined bitcoin

May 05, 2022 9:54 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) reported an increase of 13% in its mined bitcoin to 137 in April 2022 with monthly operating revenue of $5.4M (+6%).
  • The company increased average operating hashrate to 1,038 PH/s, a 22% increase.
  • Canal Flats achieved average monthly operating hashrate in April of 870 PH/s, a 2% increase from March led by the optimization of rack space.
  • The company has a second operating site commissioned ahead of schedule at Mackenzie, BC.
  • With average operating capacity increasing above 1.0 EH/s it is on track to achieving 10 EH/s by early 2023.
