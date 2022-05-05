Iris Energy reports 13% growth in April mined bitcoin
May 05, 2022 9:54 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) reported an increase of 13% in its mined bitcoin to 137 in April 2022 with monthly operating revenue of $5.4M (+6%).
- The company increased average operating hashrate to 1,038 PH/s, a 22% increase.
- Canal Flats achieved average monthly operating hashrate in April of 870 PH/s, a 2% increase from March led by the optimization of rack space.
- The company has a second operating site commissioned ahead of schedule at Mackenzie, BC.
- With average operating capacity increasing above 1.0 EH/s it is on track to achieving 10 EH/s by early 2023.