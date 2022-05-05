Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said on Thursday it is investing $200M in battery recycler Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY), as it seeks to expand supply of battery metals for the electric vehicle industry.

Glencore will send spent lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap to Li-Cycle, which will supply Glencore with recovered battery metals including lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel from its facilities.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) will gain a seat on Li-Cycle's board and agreed to a standstill agreement, which prohibits unsolicited takeover offers.

LG Chem and Koch Industries also are investors in Li-Cycle.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has been advancing efforts to boost battery recycling, including plans to build a plant as part of a deal to help Britishvolt develop the U.K.'s first large-scale EV battery plant.