Canadian Natural Q1 results - management delivers on earnings and strategy

May 05, 2022 10:01 AM ETCNQBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and a black barrel on US USD dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian Natural (CNQ) released Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Thursday, beating Street estimates, while moving ahead with dividend and buyback plans:

  • Earnings - adjusted earnings per share came in at C$2.86 for Q1, versus Street expectations for C$2.56.
  • Cash flow - the Company generated C$3.5b in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~3.7% of the current market cap.
  • Capital allocation - the board previously announced an increase to the dividend (3.6% yield); during the quarter management repurchased C$1.1b worth of shares, or ~1% of shares outstanding;
  • Guide - guidance was unchanged.

The quarter brought little new information for investors, as solid earnings and cash flow were paired with previously announced dividend and buyback plans. As with most peers, a good Q1 print is likely to be followed by even better Q2 results.

