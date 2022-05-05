Cowen cuts Emcore price target after Q2 miss, downside Q3 outlook

May 05, 2022 10:03 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cowen has cut Emcore's (NASDAQ:EMKR) price target in half, from $10 to $5, while maintaining an "Outperform" rating.
  • The new PT implies a 39% increase from last closing price.
  • The target revision comes on the heels of Emcore's (EMKR) Q2 earnings release that missed Wall Street estimates.
  • The communication device company reported a net loss $2.2M, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a $4.38M income, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Profit margins were impacted by semiconductor costs and lower overall Aerospace and Defense segment revenue. Semiconductor and supply chain challenges also affected gross margin (non-GAAP) significantly, bringing it down to 30%.
  • Revenue for the period fell -14.8% Y/Y to $32.7M. The Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment contributed $9M, while the Broadband segment contributed $23.6M to the revenue.
  • In the near term, due largely to a further softening of demand for CATV product line, the company expects revenue for Q322 to be in the range of $25M to $27M vs. $33.09M consensus.
  • EMKR shares have slid around 13% following the result
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.