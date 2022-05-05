Cowen cuts Emcore price target after Q2 miss, downside Q3 outlook
May 05, 2022 10:03 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cowen has cut Emcore's (NASDAQ:EMKR) price target in half, from $10 to $5, while maintaining an "Outperform" rating.
- The new PT implies a 39% increase from last closing price.
- The target revision comes on the heels of Emcore's (EMKR) Q2 earnings release that missed Wall Street estimates.
- The communication device company reported a net loss $2.2M, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a $4.38M income, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
- Profit margins were impacted by semiconductor costs and lower overall Aerospace and Defense segment revenue. Semiconductor and supply chain challenges also affected gross margin (non-GAAP) significantly, bringing it down to 30%.
- Revenue for the period fell -14.8% Y/Y to $32.7M. The Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment contributed $9M, while the Broadband segment contributed $23.6M to the revenue.
- In the near term, due largely to a further softening of demand for CATV product line, the company expects revenue for Q322 to be in the range of $25M to $27M vs. $33.09M consensus.
- EMKR shares have slid around 13% following the result