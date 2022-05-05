With its 1Q 2022 results, Alzheimer’s drug developer, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), said on Thursday that the company’s late-stage program for the experimental therapy Simufilam has so far enrolled more than 120 patients.

Cassava (SAVA) has designed RETHINK-ALZ Phase 3 trial to evaluate the oral therapy at 100 mg over 52 weeks and REFOCUS-ALZ study to assess 100 mg and 50 mg over 76 weeks in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The studies, being conducted across 115 clinical trial sites in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, are expected to enroll about 1,750 subjects in total, the company said.

“We’re seeing an uptick in the rate of patient enrollment,” Chief Executive Remi Barbier said, noting the pandemic impact on the recruitment amid staffing shortages and operational issues.

“We hope these challenges are in the rearview mirror as we continue to move forward with our Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease, while keeping an eye on the balance sheet,” Barbier added.

During the quarter, the net loss for the company widened ~400% YoY to $17.5M as R&D expenses net of reimbursements climbed ~489% YoY to $14.9M.

At the end of the quarter, Cassava (SAVA) reported $209.7M of cash and equivalents with no debt.

Commenting on the Simufilam Phase 3 program in early April, Barbier said that the company had dosed 60 patients, and about 170 patients were on screening at the time.