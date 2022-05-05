Banker bonuses may drop as much as 40% as activity eases in 2022 - report

After a banner year for M&A, debt issuance, and equity markets in 2021, bankers are likely to see bonuses decline this year as investment banking activity falls sharply, according to a report from compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates.

The firm sees moderating investment activity denting 2022 incentive compensation. Investment and commercial banking profits are down, asset management incentives are expected to slip on declining markets, private equity bonuses are seen flagging on slower fundraising and fewer realizations, and hedge funds bonuses are expected to stay flat.

Add onto that the highest inflation in 40 years. "For the first time in decades, inflation has significant impact on real compensation outcomes," the report said.

Investment Banking underwriting faces the biggest swoon in incentive compensation, with projected bonuses expected to fall 35%-40% from 2021. Investment Banking advisory is next worse, projected to slide 15%-20%.

Sales & Trading bankers are the ones expected to get bonuses exceeding 2021. Fixed income bonuses are projected to climb 15%-20%; equities are seen rising 5%-10%.

Traditional Asset Management & Alternatives:

Asset Management: -10% to -15%

Hedge Funds: flat

Private Equity: Mega flat; Mid/Large -5% to -10%

High Net Worth: -10%

Investment & Commercial Banking:

Firm Management: -10% to -15%

Corporate Staff: -5% to -10%

Investment Banking: Advisory -15% to -20%; Underwriting -35% to -40%+

Sales & Trading: Equities +5% to +10%; Fixed Income +15% to +20%

Retail & Commercial Banking: -5%

Johnson Associates also predicts that the "war for talent" will moderate and headcount will remain flat or decline as banks seek to control expenses. However, selective hiring in high-end technology is expected to continue.

See which banks rank highest in SA's stock screener.

From mid-2021 through early 2022, many banks boosted pay for their junior bankers in an effort to hold onto talent.