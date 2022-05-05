Austin Gold (AUST) stock jumped 11% early Thursday, the day after it raised $13M through an initial public offering.

Shares of the Canadian gold mining company opened at $5.19, recently changing hands at $4.84, up 11%, at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET.

AUST held its IPO on Wednesday, offering 3.27M shares priced at $4 apiece. The stock soared as high as $29 before sliding to close at $4.37.

Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 490K additional shares. Roth Capital is serving as sole bookrunner.

