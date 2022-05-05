Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy parent Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is fielding tougher takes from analysts on Thursday.

Shares of the Dallas-based restaurant operator traded in a volatile manner on Thursday morning after a double-digit dive after earnings on Wednesday. For the quarterly print, the market reacted poorly to squeezed margins as commodity and labor costs continue to grow.

Reflecting this reaction, Evercore analyst David Palmer downgraded shares to “In-line” from the previous “Outperform” rating. Additionally, he cut his price target from $60 to $40 on the persistent headwinds pressuring earnings.

“Even with a solid on-premise sales recovery and upcoming pricing, we now see restaurant margin for [fiscal year 2023] remaining below pre-COVID level and Brinker’s stock as likely “dead money” in the near-term,” he wrote. “While our new price target does suggest some upside, we believe the stock is likely range bound until input costs ease or the on-premise recovery accelerates.”

While he added that demand remains strong and price increases do not appear to be dampening this trend, the weak margins relative to pre-COVID levels are likely to hang over shares.

Outside of the specific path forward for Brinker International (EAT), Palmer pointed to important implications for other restaurant chain operators, including Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Darden Restaurants (DRI).

He noted that Brinker is more sensitive than its peers to poultry prices, which have accelerated more quickly than beef costs. He added that beef inflation is expected to moderate more quickly as avian flu outbreaks impact poultry and stalls any expected return to normalcy in pricing.

As a result, Palmer rated shares of both Darden (DRI) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) “Outperform” on the undue punishment they received in light of Brinker’s (EAT) struggles.

