Tesla, Nio lead big down day in EV sector while Nikola and Aurora are outliers

May 05, 2022 10:18 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA), AUROUST, EMBK, LCID, SEV, TSP, RIVN, LI, KNDI, XPEV, NIO, TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The electric vehicle stocks started off Thursday with a wave of selling pressure as investors continue to peel away from the sector with the macro backdrop still looking disadvantageous.

Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NIO -9.8%), XPeng (XPEV -8.1%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -3.0%) and Li Auto (LI -6.1%) all fell sharply on broad concerns over China-based companies being delisted in the U.S. due to financial audit requirements.

Tesla (TSLA) is down 2.55% with word that CEO Elon Musk may also wear the CEO hat at Twitter for the near term in the mix. Some analysts have called the Twitter acquisition by Musk an overhang due to the relationship with Beijing always being a factor.

Across the sector, earnings jitters and more macro headwinds have contributed to selling pressure with Rivian Automotive (RIVN -8.7%), TuSimple (TSP -7.1%), and Sono Group (SEV -4.5%), Lucid Group (LCID -6.0%), Embark Technology (EMBK -6.6%), and Ouster (OUST -6.0%). The news out of Shanghai on supply chain disruptions also tipped to the negative side.

Outliers in the sector on Thursday were Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR +7.7%) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA +7.2%), which both tracked higher after investors were satisfied with the earnings reports and production updates.

Read more about SEC delisting risk with Nio and other Chinese EV makers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.