ICE's (NYSE:ICE) planned $13 billion purchase of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has "significant" risk of antitrust issues and there likely aren't any simple remedies, according to Raymond James. Black Knight shares fell 2.8%, while ICE dropped 3.7%.

The deal could see antitrust concern as ICE's Ellie Mae's Encompass platform is the the largest provide of loan origination software and Black Knight's Empower is the "clear #2," according to Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy.

"Our specific concern is that U.S. regulators are already calling out the lack of competition amongst technology providers to the consumer finance area," O'Shaughnessy wrote in a note earlier.

ICE's executives tried to assuage the antitrust concerns on ICE's earnings call on Thursday morning and told investors and analysts that the two businesses are complementary.

"We came to the conclusion that these are 100% complementary businesses that service different parts of the mortgage ecosystem," Ben Jackson, an executive at ICE that will be running the combined businesses, said on the call.

O'Shaughnessy opined that ICE could potentially avoid antitrust rejection of the deal by divesting Empower, though he said that such a solution would likely be "challenging" given client relationships.

Jackson appeared to dismiss the idea that one of the platforms would be possibly sold off in the deal.

"There is no part of our synergy case that assumes that those platforms were combined, one would get sunset," Jackson said on the call. "In fact it's the opposite."

O'Shaughnessy also said that the deal price of $85/share appears to be low as Black Knight (BKI) was trading around the same area in late 2020 and early 2021 and the takeout price was "marginally" above the consensus price target of $82.50.

"If management truly isn’t concerned about potential disruption to its servicing software franchise from the cloud, we believe Black Knight is selling low here," O'Shaughnessy said.

Last month Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said BKI may be valued at $80-$85/share in a takeout, though he expected a private equity buyer would be the ultimate winner.