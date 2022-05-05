Mortgage rates continue rising after prior week's flat rates

May 05, 2022 10:20 AM ETHOMZ, REZ, REM, XHB, NVR, TPH, LEN, TOL, PHM, KBH, DHIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Two red growing up large arrow on residential building background. Rising prices for purchase, sale and rental of real estate. Inexpensive apartments. Cityscape. Modern house. Bar charts and graphs.

NVS/iStock via Getty Images

  • Highest since 2009 levels, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.27% with an average 0.9 point for the week ending May. 5, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 5.10%; higher than 2.96% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.52% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.40% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.30%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.96% with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.78% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.70%.
  • Mortgage applications increased for the first time since early March, with a 4% gain in purchase activity offsetting another decline in refinances.
  • Last week, Redwood Trust CEO indicated that mortgage rates may soon eclipse 6% highest level in over a decade.
  • A recent National Association of Realtors indicated that 70% of metro areas experienced double-digit home price gains in Q1; prices for existing single-family homes in the U.S. were up 15.7%.
  • Homebuilding stocks: (DHI), (KBH), (PHM), (TOL), (LEN), (TPH), (NVR)
  • ETFs Watch: (XHB), (REM), (REZ), (HOMZ)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.