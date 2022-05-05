Shift4 Payments stock drops 10% even as Q1 earnings top estimates

May 05, 2022 10:23 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares are falling around 10% in Thursday morning trading despite stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
  • "Even with the early Omicron drag and the general macro uncertainty, we are reaffirming our previously provided 2022 guidance," said CEO Jared Isaacman.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.15 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.06 and rose from $0.08 in the previous quarter. Revenue of $401.9M also beat the consensus of $383.60M and gained from $239.3M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Q1 gross profit of $84.6M at March 31 jumped from $51.8M at March 31, 2021.
  • Q1 expenses of $96.3M at the end of March increased slightly from $95.3M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Overall, net loss of $13.2M in the first quarter improved from -$51.0M in Q1 of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $44.3M in Q1 compared with $22.2M in the year-ago period.
  • Previously, (April 19) Shift4 Payments got downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley.
