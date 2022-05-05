Palisade Bio gets Chinese regulatory nod to start late-stage study for lead candidate
May 05, 2022 10:24 AM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical stage biotech Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and co-development partner Newsoara Biopharma have got regulatory clearance in China to proceed with their phase 3 trial to evaluate LB1148 for accelerated return of bowel function in adults undergoing bowel/abdominal surgery.
- PALI stock +4.4% to $0.71 in Thursday morning trade.
- LB1148 is an oral formulation inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
- The clearance from China's National Medical Products Administration comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance in March.