Intellia Therapuetics drops 5% following bottom line earnings miss, balloning R&D costs

May 05, 2022 10:26 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw its Q1 2022 net loss widen ~218% compared to the prior-year period due to a massive increase in R&D expenses.
  • The genomic editing therapy company missed on the bottom line but beat on the top line.
  • Revenue of ~$11.4M was a ~74% year-over-year increase.
  • Intellia (NTLA) was significantly impacted in the quarter by a ~239% increase in R&D expenses to ~$133.1M compared to Q1 2021.
  • Regarding the pipeline, the company said it will nominate one new in vivo candidate this year.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings gives Intellia (NTLA) a strong sell rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.