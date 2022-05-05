Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-18.5% Y/Y) and consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.76B (-27% Y/Y).

Enbridge (ENB) reported lower than expected Q4 adjusted earnings; profit attributable to common shareholders edged higher to C$1.84B from C$1.78B in the year-earlier quarter and distributable cash flow rose to C$2.49B from C$2.21B.

Scotiabank downgraded shares to Sector Perform following the Q4 results, citing limited room for further valuation expansion and upward estimate revisions relative to peers. The analyst also cautioned that Enbridge's liquids pipeline business might only post "limited" cash flow growth in 2024 as the Trans Mountain expansion pulls away shipping volumes.

The company declared a CAD 0.86/share quarterly dividend, in line with the previous quarter.

Recent SA contributor analyses have been positive about the stock. Samuel Smith highlighted Enbridge's diversified energy assets, while another analysis noted that the midstream company's dividend yield has the potential to grow.

Midstream peer Exxon (XOM) missed estimates and barely grew the bottom line sequentially in Q1, despite an improved commodity price environment, citing "weather and timing impacts". Nevertheless, the firm has tripled its share buyback program.

A comparison of YTD price return versus peers:

Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.