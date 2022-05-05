Natural Resource Partners posts strong Q1, hikes quarterly distribution

May 05, 2022 10:36 AM ETNatural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Coal heap and one dollar banknotes on white background isolated close up, black coal rock, money bundle, mineral fossil fuel price concept, anthracite coal mining industry, power and energy banner

Vera Shestak/iStock via Getty Images

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) +5.1% in Thursday's trading after reporting Q1 GAAP earnings of $3.11/unit, helped by rising demand for steel, electricity and renewable energy.

NRP (NRP) said it generated $52M of free cash flow in Q2 and $152M over the last twelve months, Y/Y increases of 120% and 85% respectively, leading the partnership to return additional cash to shareholders via an increase in common unit distribution to $0.75/unit from $0.45/unit.

NRP's (NRP) Q1 Mineral Rights net income increased $42.5M and free cash flow rose $21.7M from the prior-year period, due primarily to stronger metallurgical coal demand and pricing; Q1 Soda Ash net income increased $12.8M and free cash flow rose $9.3M as Sisecam Wyoming reinstated its regular quarterly cash distributions.

"Strong demand for metallurgical coal, thermal coal, and soda ash continues to drive robust financial performance in our business segments," President and COO Craig Nunez said.

Natural Resource Partners' (NRP) price return has jumped 51% YTD and 181% during the past year.

