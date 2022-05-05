Ceres Power gains amid takeover speculation

May 05, 2022 10:42 AM ETCeres Power Holdings plc (CPWHF), CRPHYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • UK-listed fuel cell and renewable energy company Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF) jumped 10% in UK trading on speculation that the firm may be a takeover target.
  • There's speculation that Bosch may be considering an offer for Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. Bosch is understood to be working with an adviser on a possible deal and may find a partner for a bid.
  • Recall in December 2020 Ceres and Bosch discussed a partnership between the two companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.