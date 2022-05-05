Ceres Power gains amid takeover speculation
May 05, 2022 10:42 AM ETCeres Power Holdings plc (CPWHF), CRPHYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- UK-listed fuel cell and renewable energy company Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF) jumped 10% in UK trading on speculation that the firm may be a takeover target.
- There's speculation that Bosch may be considering an offer for Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF), according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. Bosch is understood to be working with an adviser on a possible deal and may find a partner for a bid.
- Recall in December 2020 Ceres and Bosch discussed a partnership between the two companies.