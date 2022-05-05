Signify Health slips despite Q1 revenue beat and in-line 2022 guidance
May 05, 2022 10:43 AM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) has posted the biggest intraday decline in more than eight months on Thursday, even after the Dallas, Texas-based health service provider recorded better than expected revenue for 1Q 2022 and set its full-year guidance in line with the consensus.
- Revenue for the quarter rose ~20% YoY to $216.5M as the Home & Community Services (HCS) and Episodes of Care Services (ECS) segments added $186.9M and $29.6M revenue with ~23% YoY and ~7% YoY growth, respectively.
- Signify Health (SGFY) attributed the outperformance of the HCS segment to the volume increases of in-home evaluations that reached ~564K from ~462K in the prior-year period.
- While the company missed earnings estimates for the quarter, the net loss however contracted ~69% YoY to $16.3M as the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 170bps from 1Q 2021 to ~21%.
- For 2022, Signify Health (SGFY) reiterated its guidance, indicating revenue estimate at $948M – $971M in line with consensus forecasts at ~$962.7M.
