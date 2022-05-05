Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Q1 earnings beat the average Wall Street estimate in a quarter when bookings rose more than 50% from a year earlier.

"The demand for our mission critical communications infrastructure remains very strong as evidenced by the fourth consecutive quarter of elevated new consolidated bookings, a 58% increase over the first quarter of 2021. We also continue to demonstrate the shared infrastructure benefits of fiber with robust Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO growth,” said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

The company pushed its 2022 revenue guidance up slightly to $1.119B-$1.137B from $1.118B-$1.136B in its previous forecast. Midpoint of $1.128B compares with consensus estimate of $1.13B.

Uniti's (UNIT) guidance for adjusted FFO of $441M-$459M moves up from $439M-$457M and for adjusted EBITDA increases to $884M-$902M vs. $881M-$899M previously.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.43, topping the $0.39 consensus, increased from $0.44 in the previous quarter and $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 consolidated revenue of $278.0M vs. $M consensus, fell from $293.0M in Q4 2021 and rose from $272.6M in Q1 2021.

Fiber contributed $73.4M of revenue, down 5.5% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of $31.5M, up 5.8% Y/Y.

Leasing contributed revenue of $204.6M, up up 5.0% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA of $199.0M, up 3.8%.

With the overall equities market in the red on Thursday morning, Uniti (UNIT) stock is drifting down 1.9%.

Earlier, Uniti Group (UNIT) AFFO of $0.43 beats by $0.04, revenue of $278.03M misses by $0.92