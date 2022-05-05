Canadian telecom NYSE:BCE posted first-quarter earnings where topped profit expectations and the company reconfirmed its 2022 full-year targets, in the first pandemic-era quarter where it surpassed pre-COVID levels in financials.

Revenues rose 2.6% overall, to C$5.85 billion; service revenues rose 4.2%, and EBITDA gained 6.4%.

Amid lower operating and finance costs, though, attributable net earnings jumped 35% to C$877 million.

In operations numbers, Bell logged organic service revenue growth of 8.7%, its best quarterly figure in 11 years. The company added 34,230 net postpaid phone subscribers - up 4% - and mobile phone blended average revenue per user rose 5.1%.

On the media side, revenue rose 15.7% on stronger TV performance, and digital revenue rose 84%.

"Bell's Q1 results highlight our continued momentum from 2021 into this year, demonstrating that our accelerated fiber expansion and customer experience improvements continue to offer greater value to our growing base of customers and the communities we live in," says President/CEO Mirko Bibic.

It confirmed its full-year targets issued in February, including revenue growth of 1-5%, EBITDA growth of 2-5%, and free cash flow growth of 2-10%.

Available liquidity stood at C$2.8 billion, including C$104 million in cash.