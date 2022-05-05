Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI -6.2%) shares sank on Thursday morning as inflation and supply chain problems overshadowed an earnings beat.

The Winston-Salem-based clothing company began the day positively by posting a beat on top and bottom line earnings expectations while reaffirming full-year guidance. CEO Steve Bratspies added that demand for the company’s products continues to be strong into the second quarter as consumer strength proves resilient.

However, he added that the company is seriously challenged by both supply chain and inflationary impacts that curtail the company’s ability to capitalize upon that demand.

“The global operating environment has deteriorated significantly over the past three months, with accelerating inflation, continued COVID-19 disruptions and logistical challenges,” Bratspies lamented. “In this environment, we are highly focused on executing in the areas we control.”

Unfortunately, the trend of these impacts stands largely out of management’s direct control. For example, the company reported leaving $40 million of in-hand orders in the U.S. unfulfilled due to a lack of inventory. While Bratspies indicated the company is making diligent efforts to shore up inventory, significant shipping delays are beyond the scope of company control.

The inventory issues add to cost increases that are anticipated to impact operating profits and move full year EPS figures toward the low-end of the reaffirmed guidance range. For the first quarter, the company reported a 305 basis point decline in gross margin.

Shares fell over 6% in Thursday’s trading session.

