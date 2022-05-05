Upstart extends personal lending capabilities to credit union partner
May 05, 2022 10:46 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) on Thursday has enabled Firstmark Credit Union to offer personal loans to customers through its artificial intelligence-powered lending platform.
- Via the Upstart Referral Network, Firstmark, which became an Upstart lending partner in Dec. 2021, will be able to reach more of its community in San Antonio, Texas.
- “Through our partnership, Firstmark will be able to reach and approve more creditworthy borrowers while delivering a seamless, digital experience across the communities it serves,” said Michael Lock, senior vice president of lending partnerships for Upstart.
- Meanwhile, UPST shares are dipping nearly 6% in early trading amid a broader risk-off day.
- In March, Upstart added Bellwether Community Credit Union as a partner for its personal loan platform.