Upstart extends personal lending capabilities to credit union partner

May 05, 2022 10:46 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bank loan online banking

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

  • Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) on Thursday has enabled Firstmark Credit Union to offer personal loans to customers through its artificial intelligence-powered lending platform.
  • Via the Upstart Referral Network, Firstmark, which became an Upstart lending partner in Dec. 2021, will be able to reach more of its community in San Antonio, Texas.
  • “Through our partnership, Firstmark will be able to reach and approve more creditworthy borrowers while delivering a seamless, digital experience across the communities it serves,” said Michael Lock, senior vice president of lending partnerships for Upstart.
  • Meanwhile, UPST shares are dipping nearly 6% in early trading amid a broader risk-off day.
  • In March, Upstart added Bellwether Community Credit Union as a partner for its personal loan platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.