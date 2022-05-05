Zeta Global plunges 15% as newsletter highlights management's 'history of failure'
May 05, 2022 10:57 AM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares plunged more than 15% in early trading on Thursday after the Bear Cave newsletter highlighted what it called problems at the company, including management's "history of failure."
- In the post, Bear Cave called Zeta (ZETA) a roll-up of "low-quality marketing and data gathering companies," as opposed to the company, which describes itself as “a leading omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software.”
- Zeta Global (ZETA) shares have gained nearly 2% year-to-date.
- In addition, Bear Cave noted that Zeta (ZETA) was questioned by the SEC over its documentation and accounting, while also calling out problems with the company's management, including co-founders David Steinberg and former Apple Chief Executive John Sculley.
- In March, Zeta Global (ZETA) said it would acquire ArcaMax, which will include a large permissioned data set derived from millions of subscribers.