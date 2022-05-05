Zeta Global plunges 15% as newsletter highlights management's 'history of failure'

May 05, 2022 10:57 AM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares plunged more than 15% in early trading on Thursday after the Bear Cave newsletter highlighted what it called problems at the company, including management's "history of failure."
  • In the post, Bear Cave called Zeta (ZETA) a roll-up of "low-quality marketing and data gathering companies," as opposed to the company, which describes itself as “a leading omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software.”
  • Zeta Global (ZETA) shares have gained nearly 2% year-to-date.
  • In addition, Bear Cave noted that Zeta (ZETA) was questioned by the SEC over its documentation and accounting, while also calling out problems with the company's management, including co-founders David Steinberg and former Apple Chief Executive John Sculley.
  • In March, Zeta Global (ZETA) said it would acquire ArcaMax, which will include a large permissioned data set derived from millions of subscribers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.