Inseego stock falls 22% as Q1 net loss widens Y/Y

May 05, 2022 11:12 AM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock fell May 5 after the company's Q1 earnings missed analysts' estimates a day ago.
  • Q1 non-GAAP net loss was ~$12.08M, or -$0.11 per share.
  • Q1 operating loss widened to -$21.77M, compared to -$16.2M in Q1 2021. Meanwhile, GAAP net loss widened to -$25.88M, compared to -$18.04M in Q1 2021.
  • Total net revenues grew +6.57% Y/Y to $61.38M.
  • IoT & Mobile Solutions revenue increased +26.88% Y/Y to $54.51M. However, Enterprise SaaS Solutions revenue declined -53.01% Y/Y to ~$6.88M.
  • The company said its 5G revenue increased +142% Y/Y.
  • "We achieved solid financial results in the first quarter, driving strong double-digit revenue growth. This growth reflects the ongoing demand across our portfolio of cloud-managed 5G fixed and mobile solutions,” said Inseego CFO Bob Barbieri.
  • "Our gross margin improved from the previous quarter reflecting a higher mix of 5G products and continued execution in managing our supply chain," noted Barbieri.
  • The company said that cash and cash equivalents at Q1 end were $45.2M.
  • INSG is -22.39% to $2.38 May 5 market open
