iRobot stock down on disappointing Q1 results and FY2022 revenue guidance cut
May 05, 2022 11:12 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock plunges after mixed Q1 results and revenue guidance cut for FY2022 driven by Russia-Ukraine war.
- Revenue in the U.S. grew 33%; increased 25% in Japan and declined 44% in EMEA.
- Total product units of 974K shipped in the quarter declined 10.5% Y/Y, while average selling prices grew 4.4%.
- Domestic revenues +33.4% Y/Y to $153.2M and International revenues declined 26.4% Y/Y to $138.8M.
- For Q2, the company expects revenues of $290M to $318M vs. consensus of $330.89M; Operating loss of $39M to $53M; EPS loss of -$1.41 to -$1.90 vs. consensus of -$0.78.
- The company expects FY2022 revenues to be in the range of $1.64B to $1.74B vs. consensus of $1.75B and prior outlook of $1.75B to $1.85B and non-GAAP EPS to be between $1.50 to $2.10 vs. consensus of $1.66. Non-GAAP gross profit is expected to be $583M to $635M and non-GAAP operating income to be $45M to $61M.
- "Looking ahead, we plan to manage our business in ways that will enable us to navigate the potential for disruptions in the consumer marketplace, particularly in EMEA, primarily driven by a combination of heightened inflation and reduced consumer confidence stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. While we still anticipate solid revenue growth in North America and our prospects in Japan are strengthening, we have reduced our full-year revenue growth expectations due primarily to the prospect of muted category growth in EMEA. Nevertheless, the combination of tariff-related savings and ongoing actions to carefully manage spending will help us preserve our profitability and enable us to slightly increase the high end of our FY22 EPS targets. We believe that our anticipated revenue and EPS trajectory in the second half of FY22 will leave us well positioned to deliver on our long-term financial targets."