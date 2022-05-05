Cognizant Technology stock hits near 7-month low on tightened guidance

Creative visual of business big data and finance analysis on computer

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock slid to a near 7-month low on Thursday after the IT firm lowered its guidance in its Q1 earnings report.

CTSH expects 2022 adj. EPS of $4.45-$4.55 vs. prior outlook of $4.46-$4.60. Consensus estimate is $4.56.

2022 revenue is projected to be $19.8B-$20.2B (+9-11% in constant currency) vs. prior outlook of $20B-$20.5B (+8.5-11.5% in constant currency). Consensus estimate is $20.14B.

"Our updated 2022 constant currency guidance includes improved organic revenue growth outlook and lower inorganic contribution, reflecting a disciplined acquisition strategy," said CFO Jan Siegmund.

CTSH expects Q2 revenue of $4.90B-$4.94B, +6.8-7.8%, below consensus estimate of $4.98B.

In a post-earnings call, CEO Brian Humphries said CTSH expects bookings growth acceleration in Q2 and 2022 given a healthy pipeline.

He said the labor market continues to see attrition, demand supply imbalances and inflationary pressure.

Q1 voluntary attrition fell 5 points to 26% on an annualized basis. "... we anticipate attrition will remain elevated for the year and will increase in Q2, reflecting seasonality," said Humphries.

Q1 operating margin was 15% vs. 15.2%, down ~20 bps, hurt by higher compensation costs, including cost of subcontractors.

Meanwhile, Q1 revenue grew 9.7% to $4.8B. Financial services revenue rose 4.8% on demand for digital services, partially offset by clients' focus on cost optimization. Healthcare revenue grew 8.1%, driven by increased demand among life sciences clients.

Products and resources revenue grew 13.2%, helped by strong client demand and acquisitions. Communications, media and technology revenue grew 18.1% on strong demand among digital native firms.

CTSH stock declined 15.2% YTD.

