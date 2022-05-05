Gogo stock (NASDAQ:GOGO) has slipped 6.4%, caught up in a market downdraft following its record first-quarter earnings, which beat expectations on top and bottom lines and contained raised guidance for 2022.

Revenues jumped nearly 26% to a record $92.8 million, and the company boosted full-year revenue guidance to $390 million-$400 million from a previous $380 million-$395 million.

Service revenue also hit a record of $70.7 million, up 19% year-over-year and up 2% from the fourth quarter, while equipment revenue jumped 52% to $22.1 million.

Net income from continuing operations swung to a gain of $22.2 million from a year-ago net loss of $5.9 million, with lower interest expense adding to higher operating income.

In operating metrics, ATG aircraft online rose 11% from the prior year to 6,526, and total AVANCE units online rose 42% to 2,699. Average monthly revenue per ATG aircraft online was also up 85, to $3,321.

"Given the continued unprecedented demand for connectivity in business aviation coupled with the strong performance of our supply chain management team, we have increased our projection for ATG equipment unit shipments to 1,300 in 2022, up nearly 50% year over year versus prior expectations for 25% growth," said Oakleigh Thorne, chairman and CEO.

"We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in the second half of 2022," Thorne says.

Free cash flow fell to $8.8 million from $23.9 million, which the company attributes to interest payment timing as well as higher capital expenditures tied to Gogo 5G.

Liquidity was $152.8 million, vs. $145.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Along with the boosted 2022 guidance, it reiterated baseline long-term targets: compound annual revenue growth of 15% for 2021-2026, EBITDA margin approaching 50% in 2026, and free cash flow of about $125 million next year (after deploying its 5G network this year), increasing to over $200 million starting in 2025.