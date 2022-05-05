Tandem drags rival insulin pump makers as analysts cut targets after 1Q earnings

May 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)SENS, PODD, MDT, DXCMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is trading sharply lower in the morning hours Thursday after the insulin pump maker posted mixed 1Q 2022 financials and at least four Wall Street analysts trimmed their price targets on the stock.

Rival makers of insulin pumps, Insulet (PODD) and Medtronic (MDT), are also trading lower in solidarity. Even the makers of Continuous Glucose Monitors, Senseonics (SENS), DexCom (DXCM) and Abbott (ABT), are also on the decline.

While revenue for the quarter rose ~25% YoY to $175.9M, it implies a slowdown for Tandem (TNDM) which recorded ~43% YoY growth over the previous four quarters on average.

Noting that the company’s U.S. volume growth was modest, Baird analyst Jeffrey Johnson maintained the Neutral rating on the stock and cut the price target to $118 from $127 per share.

“With new pump volumes in the U.S. growing only mid-single digits for a second straight quarter and competitive U.S. launches looming,” Johnson argued, “we’re hard pressed to see where upside for this stock comes near/intermediate-term.”

Tandem (TNDM) has an average Buy rating and a $143.08 per share target on Wall Street, currently.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.