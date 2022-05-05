Donnelley Financial Solutions sees a drop in trade led by revenue & net earnings contraction

May 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) saw record Q1 software solutions net sales of $69.8M (+15.8% Y/Y); software solutions accounted for 33.1% of total net sales, up from 24.6% in prior year quarter.
  • Net sales saw a drop of $34.3M or 14% to $211M from prior year quarter.
  • Net earnings of $26.4M, or $0.77/share compared to $35.2M or $1.02/share in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA of $51.1M (decrease of $20M) and adj. EBITDA margin of 24.2% (-480 basis points).
  • During Q1, the company repurchased 1.23M shares for $42.1M at an average price of $34.26/share; as of Mar.31, 2022, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $123M.
  • "sales momentum across our software solutions offerings ... led by the performance of our recurring compliance products which posted 19% sales growth in the quarter, including 29% growth in ActiveDisclosure sales. Our dataroom product, Venue, grew 12%, significantly outpacing the sales decline in capital markets transactions," president & CEO Daniel N. Leib commented.
  • For 2022, the company expects an incremental reduction in print-related net sales of ~$40M with a de minimis impact on net earnings and adj. EBITDA.
  • Read more: Earnings Presentation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.