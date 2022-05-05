Donnelley Financial Solutions sees a drop in trade led by revenue & net earnings contraction
May 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) saw record Q1 software solutions net sales of $69.8M (+15.8% Y/Y); software solutions accounted for 33.1% of total net sales, up from 24.6% in prior year quarter.
- Net sales saw a drop of $34.3M or 14% to $211M from prior year quarter.
- Net earnings of $26.4M, or $0.77/share compared to $35.2M or $1.02/share in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA of $51.1M (decrease of $20M) and adj. EBITDA margin of 24.2% (-480 basis points).
- During Q1, the company repurchased 1.23M shares for $42.1M at an average price of $34.26/share; as of Mar.31, 2022, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $123M.
- "sales momentum across our software solutions offerings ... led by the performance of our recurring compliance products which posted 19% sales growth in the quarter, including 29% growth in ActiveDisclosure sales. Our dataroom product, Venue, grew 12%, significantly outpacing the sales decline in capital markets transactions," president & CEO Daniel N. Leib commented.
- For 2022, the company expects an incremental reduction in print-related net sales of ~$40M with a de minimis impact on net earnings and adj. EBITDA.
- Read more: Earnings Presentation