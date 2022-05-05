Argo Blockchain to start operations at flagship Texas mining facility
May 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)CORZBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.K.-based cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) is planning to commence operations next week at Helios, its flagship mining facility in Dickens County, Texas.
- Phase one of Helios' development will use 200 megawatts of power capacity, which would boost Argo's (ARBK) computing power by 243% to 5.5 exahash per second by the end of 2022.
- The second phase is expected to use 600MW more to reach 20 EH/s, the company said.
- It has begun installing the 20K Bitmain S19J Pro mining machines purchased in Sept. 2021. Some units haven't been delivered yet and are expected to arrive in batches between May and Oct. 2022.
- Furthermore, Argo (ARBK) started to install the Bitmain S19J Pro miners obtained through the machine swap agreement with Core Scientific (CORZ) and will continue in stages through July.
- Towards the end of April, Argo Blockchain lifted its full-year hashrate outlook.