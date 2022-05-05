Russia, Ukraine conflict to lower DigitalOcean's Q2 revenue by ~$3M
May 05, 2022 11:24 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) expects a loss of ~$3M in Q2 revenue from Russian and Ukrainian customers, considering the war.
- For Q2, total revenue is expected to be in the range of $133M to $135M vs. consensus of $135.59M.
- The IT company maintained its FY22 revenue guidance in the range of $564M-$568M, even with a potential loss of between $8M and $10M of revenue related to the war.
- The company is confident, considering the number of efforts underway that will offset the potential war-related losses.
- Q2 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10%-11%, with a bulk of 2022 hiring to be completed by the end of Q2.
- Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation had an impact on Q1 non-GAAP income from operations.
- Q1 non-GAAP income from operations stood at $13.6M, reflecting 11% of revenue. This is short of the previous guidance target of 12%-13%.
- Q1 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.07, while revenue was $127.3M.
- DOCN is on track to open a new data center in Australia in Q4.
- The company repurchased 2.6M shares for $150.0M under share repurchase program.
- DOCN was among the premarket losers pack, having lost -10% on Q1 earnings release.