Hain Celestial stock slumps as cost increases curtail profits

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN -17.8%) are heading in a decidedly terrestrial direction on Thursday after a disappointing earnings report.

The Lake Success, New York-based producer of teas, seasonings, and snacks posted a miss on top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter. Additionally, operating income declined by over $17 million from 2021 as gross margins contracted 400 basis points from the prior year period.

CEO Mark Schiller indicated the results were challenged by supply chain, labor, and inflationary costs that cut into “underlying strength” at the company. On the back of the bearish results, management updated its adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full fiscal year 2022.

The company now expects net sales to be flat for the year while adjusted gross margin is anticipated to fall and drive a low-double-digit adjusted EBITDA decline. These forecasts mark a shift from the prior expectation of low single digit net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA approximately flat versus the prior year.

Nonetheless, Schiller worked to court some confidence in the fiscal fourth quarter ahead. Namely, he pointed to pricing adjustments as pivotal to bettering bottom line performance.

“Consumption growth in the U.S. was extremely strong and is expected to continue into the fourth quarter,” he said. “To offset cost pressures and deliver sequential margin improvement in Q4, we have increased prices and are delivering additional supply chain productivity initiatives.”

The comments will ring familiar to investors, as they are in line with his expectations set in February that costs would abate over time and “aggressive pricing actions” would insulate the company from inflationary pressures.

Shares fell about 18% in mid-day trading on Thursday after the earnings report was released.

