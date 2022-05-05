CNBX pharma granted patent in Hong Kong for cancer therapy
May 05, 2022 11:25 AM ETCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX +6.3%) said on Thursday it had received a grant of patent notice by the Hong Kong Patent Registry for System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells.
- The Hong Kong Patent Registry validates the approach to drug discovery in using data obtained from high throughput screening (HTS) of compounds on various types of cancer cells to elucidate and identify specific compounds that are most effective as anti-cancer agent, the company said.
- The company is developing drug candidate RCC-33 to treat colorectal cancer.
- In Oct, the company filed two new provisional patent applications on compositions and methods for treating cancer.