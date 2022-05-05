Eversource surges after Q1 beat; to consider sale of offshore wind JV

May 05, 2022 11:24 AM ETEversource Energy (ES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large white windmills in the sea with a sailboat

PARETO/E+ via Getty Images

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) +2% in Thursday's trading after reporting better than expected Q1 revenues and launching a strategic review of its offshore wind investment portfolio.

Eversource (ES) said will explore strategic alternatives that could result in a potential sale of all or part of its 50% interest in its offshore wind joint venture with Ørsted, citing the record-setting prices in the recent federal lease auction for tracts around the New York Bight and an "evolving landscape."

Q1 net income increased to $443.4M, or $1.28/share, from $366.1M, or $1.06/share, in the year-earlier quarter, as operating revenues rose 23% Y/Y to $3.47B.

The company also reaffirmed FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS of $4.00-$4.17, and earnings growth in the upper half of 5%-7% through 2026 solely from its regulated businesses.

Eversource Energy's (ES) price return shows a 1% YTD decline and a 4% gain during the past year.

