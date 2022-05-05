AES Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2022 11:27 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.